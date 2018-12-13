Galchenyuk (undisclosed) is in doubt to play versus Buffalo on Thursday, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Galchenyuk could be sidelined for his second straight game due to his undisclosed issue if he is unable to give it a go Thursday. The winger was bogged down in a 12-game goal drought prior to getting hurt despite averaging 16:20 of ice time during his slump.