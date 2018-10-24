Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Relatively quiet in team debut
Galchenyuk skated for 15:01 in his Coyotes debut Tuesday, factoring into a 4-1 road win over the Blue Jackets.
Deployed as the top-line center at even strength, Galchenyuk was on the ice for the lone goal permitted, plus he recorded only one shot, but the ice-time figure was right in line with how often he'd been iced by the Habs prior to moving to the desert in June. Be patient with Galchenyuk as he gets fully engrained in the Coyotes system.
