Galchenyuk scored in the first and second periods off feeds from Clayton Keller, with one coming on the power play to help his team earn a 4-3 shootout win over San Jose on Sunday.

Galchenyuk nearly doubled his goal total for the season in one game, which underscores how disappointing he's been this year. Now that he's fully healthy, he's got some time to get back to the 50-point form he showed in Montreal and is worth monitoring to see if he's back to the player he was in Canada.