Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Set for season debut

Galchenyuk (lower body) will make his season debut versus the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

In a figurative sense, Galchenyuk couldn't return a minute too soon, as the Coyotes have struggled to a 2-5-0 start to the new season. Chucky -- who dropped 19 goals and 32 assists over 82 games with the Habs in 2017-18 -- figures to slide right in as the top-line center with Lawson Crouse and Clayton Kelle at sides. Naturally, that assignment comes with a spot on the No. 1 power play as well, but the team ranks 30th in the league in that special team situation, so don't expect immediate results.