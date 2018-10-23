Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Set for season debut
Galchenyuk (lower body) will make his season debut versus the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.
In a figurative sense, Galchenyuk couldn't return a minute too soon, as the Coyotes have struggled to a 2-5-0 start to the new season. Chucky -- who dropped 19 goals and 32 assists over 82 games with the Habs in 2017-18 -- figures to slide right in as the top-line center with Lawson Crouse and Clayton Kelle at sides. Naturally, that assignment comes with a spot on the No. 1 power play as well, but the team ranks 30th in the league in that special team situation, so don't expect immediate results.
More News
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Chance to play Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Making good progress•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Wearing non-contact jersey at practice•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Moves to IR•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Week-to-week with lower-body issue•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Suffers lower-body injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.