Galchenyuk (lower body) will play in Sunday's game versus the Hurricanes, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Galchenyuk has missed the last three games due to this lower-body issue but is good to go now. The 24-year-old hasn't been living up to expectations this year with just 11 points in 21 games and just two in the last eight. He'll work on the third line in this outing, so fantasy owners will want to tread lightly with their expectations for the time being.