Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Slotting in Sunday
Galchenyuk (lower body) will play in Sunday's game versus the Hurricanes, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Galchenyuk has missed the last three games due to this lower-body issue but is good to go now. The 24-year-old hasn't been living up to expectations this year with just 11 points in 21 games and just two in the last eight. He'll work on the third line in this outing, so fantasy owners will want to tread lightly with their expectations for the time being.
More News
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Likely to suit up Sunday•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Won't play Friday•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Will sit versus Sabres•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Questionable against Sabres•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Will sit Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...