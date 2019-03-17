Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Snaps scoreless skid
Galchenyuk scored both Coyotes goals in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers on Saturday.
One of his goals came on the man advantage. Galchenyuk is up to 17 goals and 38 points in 62 games this season, while firing 139 shots on goal. He does carries a minus-20 rating, and he will likely end the year shy of the 51 points he recorded last season with the Canadiens.
