Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Stays hot with two-point night
Galchenyuk tallied a power-play goal, an assist, a plus-2 rating and five shots during Sunday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.
Galchenyuk has been terrific for the Coyotes since returning to the lineup on Oct. 23 with three goals and eight points in his first nine games with his new team. The 24-year-old is back to his natural position at center and playing well with Clayton Keller on the top line, so keep him rolling.
