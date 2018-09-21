Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Suffers lower-body injury
Galchenyuk is dealing with a lower-body injury and will undergo further evaluation by the Yotes' medical staff, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Galchenyuk racked up 51 points playing in all 82 games for the Habs' last season, before getting traded to the desert for Max Domi. The 24-year-old Galchenyuk figures to headline Arizona's offense this season and should be capable of reaching the 50-point mark for the third time in his career.
More News
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Delivers two goals in split-squad contest•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Open to idea of playing center•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Traded to Arizona•
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Generates 24 points with man advantage•
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Two points in Tuesday's OT loss•
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Making late run•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...