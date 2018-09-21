Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Suffers lower-body injury

Galchenyuk is dealing with a lower-body injury and will undergo further evaluation by the Yotes' medical staff, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Galchenyuk racked up 51 points playing in all 82 games for the Habs' last season, before getting traded to the desert for Max Domi. The 24-year-old Galchenyuk figures to headline Arizona's offense this season and should be capable of reaching the 50-point mark for the third time in his career.