Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Thriving in desert
Galchenyuk produced a man-advantage goal in Monday's 5-2 home loss to the Flyers.
This was Arizona's first loss since Galchenyuk returned from a lower-body injury on Oct. 23. Showing excellent chemistry with 2018 Calder Trophy finalist Clayton Keller on the top line, Chucky's crafted two goals and three assists over six games.
