Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Traded to Arizona
The Canadiens traded Galchenyuk to the Coyotes in exchange for Max Domi on Friday, Arpon Basu of The Athletic Montreal reports.
This is a straight-up swap involving a pair of former first-round draft picks. Galchenyuk spent his first six seasons in Montreal, accumulating 108 goals and 147 assists over 418 games. There's no reason to expect him to give up his power-play responsibilities now that he's bound for Arizona, and his playmaking acumen should really help invigorate an offense that ranked 28th last season -- which was coincidentally one peg higher than Montreal's scoring rate. Galchenyuk has two years left on a contract that comes with an annual cap hit of $4.9 million. The prospect of Chucky playing alongside phenom Clayton Keller -- who posted 65 points as a rookie this past season -- should be really exciting to fans of the 'Yotes.
