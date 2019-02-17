Galchenyuk scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Toronto.

Don't look now, but Galchenyuk has four goals (five points) in his last four games. Chucky is now 25, so he is pretty much who he is going to be. He's on pace to deliver in the high 40s for points and has never topped 56. He can't carry a team, but Galchenyuk can be a solid part when surrounded by a strong cast.