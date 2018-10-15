Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Wearing non-contact jersey at practice

Galchenyuk (lower body) practiced Monday morning wearing a non-contact jersey, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Galchenyuk has yet to play in a game for the Coyotes after having been traded in the offseason. The team is about to head on a four-game road trip, and if Galchenyuk is still wearing a non-contact jersey, it seems unlikely that the third-overall pick will be able to join them before they return home.