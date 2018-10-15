Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Wearing non-contact jersey at practice
Galchenyuk (lower body) practiced Monday morning wearing a non-contact jersey, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Galchenyuk has yet to play in a game for the Coyotes after having been traded in the offseason. The team is about to head on a four-game road trip, and if Galchenyuk is still wearing a non-contact jersey, it seems unlikely that the third-overall pick will be able to join them before they return home.
More News
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Moves to IR•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Week-to-week with lower-body issue•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Suffers lower-body injury•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Delivers two goals in split-squad contest•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Open to idea of playing center•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Traded to Arizona•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...