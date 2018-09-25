Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Week-to-week with lower-body issue
Galchenyuk (lower body) is week-to-week with his injury, which is likely to cause him to get a delayed start to the regular season.
The Coyotes can probably live with the week-to-week designation for Galchenyuk (hey, at least it's not months), but it's rather unfortunate for fantasy owners who will want to deploy the prolific forward as soon as possible. Chucky delivered 51 points (19 goals, 32 assists) to complement a career-high 24 power-play points for the Habs last season.
More News
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Suffers lower-body injury•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Delivers two goals in split-squad contest•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Open to idea of playing center•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Traded to Arizona•
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Generates 24 points with man advantage•
-
Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk: Two points in Tuesday's OT loss•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...