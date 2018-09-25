Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Week-to-week with lower-body issue

Galchenyuk (lower body) is week-to-week with his injury, which is likely to cause him to get a delayed start to the regular season.

The Coyotes can probably live with the week-to-week designation for Galchenyuk (hey, at least it's not months), but it's rather unfortunate for fantasy owners who will want to deploy the prolific forward as soon as possible. Chucky delivered 51 points (19 goals, 32 assists) to complement a career-high 24 power-play points for the Habs last season.