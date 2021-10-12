Galchenyuk is considered week-to-week with an upper-body injury and was placed on injured reserve Monday, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

With Galchenyuk set to miss extended time, the 36-year-old Loui Eriksson may get a long look in the Coyotes' top six to start the season. Once healthy, Galchenyuk, who picked up five goals and 13 points in 34 games split between the Maple Leafs and the Senators last year, should return to a spot on one of Arizona's top-two lines.