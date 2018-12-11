Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Will sit Tuesday
Galchenyuk (undisclosed) will miss Tuesday's road game in Boston, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Galchenyuk skated with the team earlier in the day but won't be in the lineup when Arizona take on the Bruins. In his place will be Michael Bunting, who will be making his NHL debut.
