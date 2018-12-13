Galchenyuk (lower body) will sit out Thursday's game versus Buffalo, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

The 24-year-old was not on the ice for warmups and will miss a second straight game with a lower-body injury. With Arizona on the first half of a back-to-back, there's not much time for Galchenyuk to get healthy before his team's next game. The American-born talent has just 11 points in 21 games, with 2018-19 representing another trying season for the young forward.