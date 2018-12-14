Galchenyuk (lower body) will miss Friday's matchup with the Rangers, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Galchenyuk -- who will be sidelined for his third straight contest -- was bogged down in a 12-game goal drought prior to getting hurt. During his slump, the winger notched just three helpers while averaging 16:20 of ice time, including 3:33 with the man advantage, so his limited production clearly isn't from a lack of opportunities.