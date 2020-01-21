Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Accrues 25 points before break
Goligoski has posted three goals and 22 assists over 51 games.
The 34-year-old could reach the 40-point plateau for his first time since the 2013-14 campaign. A big reason for his offensive production is his work on the power play, as he's recorded nine points with the man advantage this season. He'll play a crucial part as the Coyotes look to make the playoffs for the first time since 2012.
More News
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Adds assist Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Snags helper in win•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Assists on both goals•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Provides pair of power-play helpers•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Scores lone goal on power play•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Sends game into OT•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.