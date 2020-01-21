Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Accrues 25 points before break

Goligoski has posted three goals and 22 assists over 51 games.

The 34-year-old could reach the 40-point plateau for his first time since the 2013-14 campaign. A big reason for his offensive production is his work on the power play, as he's recorded nine points with the man advantage this season. He'll play a crucial part as the Coyotes look to make the playoffs for the first time since 2012.