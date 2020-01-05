Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Adds assist Saturday

Goligoski notched an assist and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Flyers.

Goligoski has been solid lately with a goal and six helpers in his last 10 outings. The 34-year-old defenseman has 24 points, a plus-7 rating and 83 blocked shots in 44 games this season. A solid mix of offense and physicality has made Goligoski a viable fantasy option in 2019-20.