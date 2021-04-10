Goligoski recorded a power-play assist, four hits, four blocked shots and two shots on goal in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Goligoski set up Nick Schmaltz's tally in the second period. While Goligoski saw his point streak end at five games Wednesday, he's still collected five helpers through five outings in April. The 35-year-old blueliner is up to 11 points, 80 blocks, 58 hits, 54 shots on net and a plus-7 rating in 41 contests overall.