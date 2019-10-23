Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Another two-point night

Goligoski scored a power-play goal on two shots and picked up an assist in a 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers on Tuesday.

It was the first goal of the season for Goligoski, who enjoyed his second consecutive two-point effort. The 34-year-old was a little slow out of the gates in 2009-10 with one assist in his first five games, but he's heating up now with a goal and four assists in his last three. A durable defender, Goligoski should be good for another season in the range of 30-35 points.