Goligoski picked up an assist, two shots on net, two PIM and three hits in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Goligoski has recorded an assist in four straight games, with his helper Sunday coming on the first of Jakob Chychrun's three tallies. That duo has served in a top-four role on the blue line this year. Goligoski is up to eight points in 38 contests this year, and six of his points have come in his last six outings. He's added 48 shots on net, 52 hits and 74 blocked shots.