Goligoski managed an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Goligoski helped create Phil Kessel's breakaway goal in the third period. The 35-year-old Goligoski has picked up helpers in each of his last three outings. For the season, the Minnesota native has 21 points, 71 shots on net, 76 hits and 105 blocked shots through 55 outings.