Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Assists on both goals

Goligoski registered a pair of assists and blocked four shots Monday in a 3-2 loss to Nashville.

The veteran defenseman was in on both Arizona goals, drawing the secondary assists on both. Goligoski has one goal and four assists over his last five games, although that's also come with a minus-4 rating. While he's not an elite offensive defenseman, Goligoski remains a useful contributor with three goals and 22 points in 39 games.