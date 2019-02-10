Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Big day on power play
Goligoski scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Dallas.
By season's end, Goligoski will likely hit the mid-30s in points. That's painfully consistent -- it would be the fifth straight season he lands at the level. Goligoski does have some fantasy value, but it's one-dimensional. Other than Saturday, he just doesn't deliver enough on the power play. He had just three power-play points prior to this game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...