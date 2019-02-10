Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Big day on power play

Goligoski scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Dallas.

By season's end, Goligoski will likely hit the mid-30s in points. That's painfully consistent -- it would be the fifth straight season he lands at the level. Goligoski does have some fantasy value, but it's one-dimensional. Other than Saturday, he just doesn't deliver enough on the power play. He had just three power-play points prior to this game.