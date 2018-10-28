Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Breaks out with two helpers
Goligoski recorded a pair of assists and a plus-1 rating in a 7-1 victory against the Lightning on Saturday.
It's been a rough start to the season for the veteran defenseman, as he has one point and a minus-6 rating in nine games. Owners would have liked to have seen him post a better rating considering the score, but still, Goligoski is pointed back in the right direction after Saturday. He posted a minus-31 rating last season, so owners should expect a bad plus/minus, but he also had 12 goals and 35 points in 78 contests.
More News
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Pointless through seven games•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Tallies 12th goal•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Nets pair of goals in high-scoring affair•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Returning Sunday•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Remains away from team•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Will not play Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.