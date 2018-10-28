Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Breaks out with two helpers

Goligoski recorded a pair of assists and a plus-1 rating in a 7-1 victory against the Lightning on Saturday.

It's been a rough start to the season for the veteran defenseman, as he has one point and a minus-6 rating in nine games. Owners would have liked to have seen him post a better rating considering the score, but still, Goligoski is pointed back in the right direction after Saturday. He posted a minus-31 rating last season, so owners should expect a bad plus/minus, but he also had 12 goals and 35 points in 78 contests.