Goligoski recorded an assist and four blocked shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Goligoski helped out on a Johan Larsson goal in the third period. The 35-year-old Goligoski has been active on the scoresheet lately with 10 points in his last 11 games. For the season, the Minnesota native is at 12 points, 56 shots on net, a plus-6 rating, 84 blocked shots and 59 hits in 43 outings.