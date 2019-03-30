Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Contributes assist in rally
Goligoski picked up a helper and fired three shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Avalanche.
The assist snapped a six-game point drought for the blueliner, who has earned 27 points (three goals, 24 apples) in 72 games this year. His points-per-game pace of 0.38 is the lowest of Goligoski's career. At 33 years old, it's not a huge surprise to see him slowing down.
