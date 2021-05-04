Goligoski managed a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Goligoski had the secondary helper on Jakob Chychrun's tally early in the second period. The 35-year-old Goligoski went three games without a point, which put a bit of a wet blanket on his recent surge of offense. For the season, the Minnesota native has 19 points, 102 blocked shots, 74 hits, 69 shots on goal and a plus-5 rating in 53 outings.