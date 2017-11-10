Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Deemed day-to-day

Goligoski (lower body) is considered day-to-day, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Goligoski was forced to leave Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Blues early after suffering a lower-body injury, but his day-to-day tag suggests he may not have to miss any further game action. The veteran blueliner's status for Saturday's matchup with the Jets should be updated following morning skate.