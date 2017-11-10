Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Deemed day-to-day
Goligoski (lower body) is considered day-to-day, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Goligoski was forced to leave Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Blues early after suffering a lower-body injury, but his day-to-day tag suggests he may not have to miss any further game action. The veteran blueliner's status for Saturday's matchup with the Jets should be updated following morning skate.
More News
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Exits game due to injury•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Heroic effort in overtime victory•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Held scoreless in loss•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Three points in loss•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Productive in narrow loss•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Lifts puck into cage Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...