Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Earns helper in 3-2 loss
Goligoski collected an assist, two shots and two hits through 22:09 of ice time (2:07 on the power play) during Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Florida.
At this stage of Goligoski's career, fantasy owners know what they're getting, and this season has been more of the same. The Grand Rapids, MN native has collected 15 points, 52 shots, 16 PIM, 60 hits and 60 blocked shots to provide a well-rounded statistical return, with the only blemish being his minus-14 rating. He's well on his way to a fifth consecutive 30-point showing, so if the plus-minus column improves, so will his value.
More News
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Flashes two-way skills in shutout victory•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Scores lone goal in loss•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Will play Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Game-time call•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Deemed day-to-day•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Exits game due to injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...