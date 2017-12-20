Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Earns helper in 3-2 loss

Goligoski collected an assist, two shots and two hits through 22:09 of ice time (2:07 on the power play) during Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Florida.

At this stage of Goligoski's career, fantasy owners know what they're getting, and this season has been more of the same. The Grand Rapids, MN native has collected 15 points, 52 shots, 16 PIM, 60 hits and 60 blocked shots to provide a well-rounded statistical return, with the only blemish being his minus-14 rating. He's well on his way to a fifth consecutive 30-point showing, so if the plus-minus column improves, so will his value.