Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Exits game due to injury

Goligoski has been ruled out of the remainder of Thursday's game against St. Louis due to a lower-body injury, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Goligoski sustained the injury when he was checked by St. Louis' Chris Thorburn early on in the third period of Thursday's contest. The severity of the veteran blueliner's ailment has yet to be determined, but the Coyotes should release an update on his status ahead of Saturday's matchup with Winnipeg.