Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Fills stat sheet
Goligoski posted three assists, two shots, three hits and four blocks in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Hurricanes on Friday.
For the fourth straight game, Goligoski recorded a point, but he did a lot more than that, fulfilling fantasy requirements in four categories. He's done that most of this season, registering more than a shot and block per contest. Offensively, Goligoski is heating up too, as he has one goal and seven points in 12 games. All of those points have come in the last four contests.
More News
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Breaks out with two helpers•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Pointless through seven games•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Tallies 12th goal•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Nets pair of goals in high-scoring affair•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Returning Sunday•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Remains away from team•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...