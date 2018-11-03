Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Fills stat sheet

Goligoski posted three assists, two shots, three hits and four blocks in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Hurricanes on Friday.

For the fourth straight game, Goligoski recorded a point, but he did a lot more than that, fulfilling fantasy requirements in four categories. He's done that most of this season, registering more than a shot and block per contest. Offensively, Goligoski is heating up too, as he has one goal and seven points in 12 games. All of those points have come in the last four contests.