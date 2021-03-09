Goligoski recorded an assist and two blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Goligoski had the secondary helper on Jakob Chychrun's first-period tally to give the Coyotes a 2-0 lead. It appears 2020-21 is when Goligoski's offense has fallen off a cliff. The helper Monday was just his second of the season. He's added 49 blocked shots, 37 hits, 29 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in 25 games. At 35 years old, it's not surprising to see Goligoski's offense decline, but many fantasy managers probably assumed a more gradual slide. He has topped 30 points in all but two of the last 11 years, but it'll take a significant turnaround for him to even reach 20 this year.