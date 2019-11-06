Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Finds assist

Goligoski provided an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

Goligoski had a secondary assist on a Christian Dvorak goal in the second period. The defenseman is having a resurgent 2019-20, with 10 points, 30 shots and 22 blocked shots in 15 appearances. He fell short of 30 points last year, the first time since the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign that Goligoski's production dipped that low.