Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Flashes two-way skills in shutout victory

Goligoski deposited a goal to complement six blocked shots in Saturday's 5-0 home win over the Devils.

Arizona may be ranked 30th overall in the league standings, but don't let the team's position in the cellar deter you from finding value picks in fantasy. Goligoski is a prime example of a player who sprinkles the box score with regularity. This season, he's accumulated three goals, 10 assists, 45 hits and 47 blocked shots. We'd also be remiss to leave out that he's been averaging more than two minutes on the man advantage. Take note if you're hurting on the fantasy blue line.