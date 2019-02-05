Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Game-time call

Goligoski (concussion) will be a game-time decision Tuesday night against the Predators, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

It initially appeared that Goligoski was a sure bet to miss the upcoming contest, but his status will now come down to warmups. The puck-moving blueliner is up to two goals and 15 assists through 46 games this season.

