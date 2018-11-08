Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Game-time call against Flyers
Goligoski will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with Philadelphia, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Goligoski was absent from practice Wednesday with what was described as a maintenance day, but it appears whatever is ailing the defenseman could be slightly more serious. In the even the 33-year-old us unable to give it a go, Dakota Mermis or Ilya Lyubushkin would figure to slot into the lineup in Goligoski's stead.
