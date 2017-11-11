Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Game-time call

Goligoski (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Saturday night's home draw against the Jets, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.

A proficient two-way defenseman, Goligoski has yet to miss a game this season, though his status is a bit muddled since he left Thursday's clash with the Blues due to his lower-body ailment. Feel free to check back on his status closer to warmups, but the 10:00 p.m. ET start time makes it difficult to fit him into select DFS contests.