Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Garners assist
Goligoski had an assist and three blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.
Goligoski snapped a four-game point drought with the helper on Christian Dvorak's opening tally in the second period. The 34-year-old blueliner has 29 points, 91 shots on goal, 117 blocks and 76 hits through 61 contests. He's a near-lock to top 30 points and could challenge for 40 if he gets hot down the stretch.
