Goligoski notched an assist, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Goligoski was steady as ever defensively, and he added a helper on the second of Phil Kessel's three goals. The 35-year-old Goligoski hasn't done much on offense with only five points in 35 games this season. He's added 71 blocked shots, 48 hits, 43 shots on net and a plus-4 rating in 2020-21.