Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Healthy after break

Goligoski (illness) is back to 100 percent following the NHL All-Star break, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

Goligoski missed Thursday's clash with Columbus due to illness, but should be back in the lineup to face Dallas on Feb. 1. The Grand Rapids native has been bogged down in a bit of a slump of late, as he has just one point in his previous seven outings, along with 13 shots on goal, 17 blocks and seven hits. Who gets relegated to the press box Thursday likely depends on Jason Demers's (upper body) status.