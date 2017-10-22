Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Held scoreless in loss

Goligoski failed to register a point in his team's 4-2 loss to Chicago on Saturday, but did manage to block four shots and total three shots on goal.

The 32-year-old blueliner picked up three helpers on Opening Night, but has failed to register a point in the seven games since then, posting a minus-7 rating along the way. Over the last three seasons, Goligoski has been remarkably consistent, logging point totals of 36, 37, and 36, respectively. He'll look to get back on track against the Islanders on Tuesday.