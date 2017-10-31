Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Heroic effort in overtime victory
Goligoski rung up a power-play assist and the game-winner in overtime Monday, as the Coyotes defeated the Flyers, 4-3 on the road.
The proficient two-way defenseman's first goal of the season was especially clutch because it allowed the 'Yotes to skate off with their first win of the season. Goligoski's supreme on-ice vision has led to four consecutive campaigns of 30-plus assists, dating back to his days with the Stars, and he's well on his way to a fifth. Don't let Arizona's poor start deter you from leaning on one of the game's more underrated utility rearguards.
