Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Lands on IR
Goligoski (lower body) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Goligoski has already missed three games due to the lower-body injury he suffered Nov. 8 against the Flyers, and it appears as though he'll likely be sidelined for at least a few more now that he's been moved to IR. Another update on the veteran blueliner's status should surface once he's cleared to return to practice.
More News
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Unavailable against Nashville•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Out again Sunday•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Leaves Thursday's game, will not return•
-
Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Ready to rock•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...