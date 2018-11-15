Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Lands on IR

Goligoski (lower body) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Goligoski has already missed three games due to the lower-body injury he suffered Nov. 8 against the Flyers, and it appears as though he'll likely be sidelined for at least a few more now that he's been moved to IR. Another update on the veteran blueliner's status should surface once he's cleared to return to practice.