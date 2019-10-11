Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Leads defense in win
Goligoski led his team with 21:42 in ice time during a 4-1 win over Vegas on Thursday.
Alongside Niklas Hjalmarsson, Goligoski saw 3:58 of his ice time shorthanded as the Coyotes killed off all four Golden Knights power plays. He also added three shots on goal, a hit and three blocks in the contest. Last season was the 34-year-old's worst full season offensively with 27 points, but he is still a reliable defender for the Yotes in his own end.
