Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Leaves Monday's game
Goligoski (upper body) will not return to Monday's game in Dallas.
Goligoski was leveled by Brett Ritchie, who received a five-minute game misconduct. The 33-year-old blueliner went face-first into the boards and immediately left the ice. The severity of his injury is unknown, but his status for tomorrow's game in Nashville feels doubtful.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...