Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Leaves Monday's game

Goligoski (upper body) will not return to Monday's game in Dallas.

Goligoski was leveled by Brett Ritchie, who received a five-minute game misconduct. The 33-year-old blueliner went face-first into the boards and immediately left the ice. The severity of his injury is unknown, but his status for tomorrow's game in Nashville feels doubtful.

