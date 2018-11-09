Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Leaves Thursday's game, will not return
Goligoski left Thursday's game against Philadelphia with a lower-body injury and will not return.
Goligoski played just 1:21 before leaving Thursday's contest and an update on his status moving forward should come after the game. Meanwhile, the 33-year-old blueliner was originally questionable to face the Flyers, but ultimately received the green light to play. Now it appears as though he'll be forced to miss time.
