Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Leaves Thursday's game, will not return

Goligoski left Thursday's game against Philadelphia with a lower-body injury and will not return.

Goligoski played just 1:21 before leaving Thursday's contest and an update on his status moving forward should come after the game. Meanwhile, the 33-year-old blueliner was originally questionable to face the Flyers, but ultimately received the green light to play. Now it appears as though he'll be forced to miss time.

More News
Our Latest Stories