Goligoski hasn't recorded a point in the last 13 games.

Goligoski had an assist in the season opener versus the Sharks on Jan. 14, but he hasn't put his name on the scoresheet since. It's a very sudden drop-off for Goligoski, who had 32 points in 70 outings last year. Part of his rapid decline can be attributed to his loss of a power-play role -- he's averaging just 23 seconds per game with the man advantage this year, compared to 1:56 per outing last year. His overall ice time has also declined to the 22-minute range. The 35-year-old has 15 shots on net, 20 hits, 27 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 14 appearances.