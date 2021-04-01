Goligoski produced an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 9-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Goligoski set up Michael Bunting's first goal of the year at 4:41 of a chaotic first period that saw the two teams exchange seven scores. Four of Goligoski's six points this year have come in the last four games. The 35-year-old defenseman has produced 72 blocked shots, 49 hits, 46 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in 36 appearances. The 35-year-old hasn't scored enough to be an effective option on fantasy blue lines.